23,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

