23,463 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Ball by 531,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Ball by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

