23,717 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of AGP Franklin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

