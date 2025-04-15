25,000 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $67,393,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $16,906,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

