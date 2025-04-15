2,503 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

