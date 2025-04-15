2,541 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after acquiring an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

