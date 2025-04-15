2,655 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.73 and a 200 day moving average of $302.42. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

