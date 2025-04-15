29,848 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. NiSource accounts for about 1.0% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,352,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

