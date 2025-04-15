308,290 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

