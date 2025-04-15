3,397 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

