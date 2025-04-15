36,010 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for 1.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after buying an additional 104,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after buying an additional 1,024,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after acquiring an additional 503,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $146,618,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.55.

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

