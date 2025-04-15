41,599 Shares in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAL opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Metals Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

