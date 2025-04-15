4,205 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

