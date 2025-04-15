7,365 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $349.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.69 and its 200 day moving average is $411.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.