929 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $250.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $249.04.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.37.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

