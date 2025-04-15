9,322 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,769,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 357,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.