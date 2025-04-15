963 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

