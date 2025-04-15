AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.6823 dividend. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.