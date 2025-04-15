ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Issues Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 104.94% and a negative net margin of 1,619.65%.
ABVC BioPharma Price Performance
ABVC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 160,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.33. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
About ABVC BioPharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ABVC BioPharma
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.