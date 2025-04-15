Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 3,563 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel Unruch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.78, for a total value of $1,723,205.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.59.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $396.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.