Adams Wealth Management Acquires 1,899 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 435.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after acquiring an additional 893,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $284.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

