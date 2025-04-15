Adams Wealth Management Buys 9,710 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SM Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in SM Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.75. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

