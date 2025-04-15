Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

ADXN stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 766.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.83% of Addex Therapeutics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

