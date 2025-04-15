Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,003 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

