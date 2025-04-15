Adshares Price Hits $0.48 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $18.67 million and $16,736.65 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

