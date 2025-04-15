Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

Donaldson stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

