Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,942,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,369,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,604,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

