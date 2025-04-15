Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $105.26 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.