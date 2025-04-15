Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

