Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

LOW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

