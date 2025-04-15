Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

