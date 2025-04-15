Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.15.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

