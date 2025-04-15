Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $416,340,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 881,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,256,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.