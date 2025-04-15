Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after buying an additional 88,487 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $593.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.56.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

