AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Down 94.7% in March

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $51.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

