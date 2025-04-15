Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 30,629 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,223 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Evercore ISI cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Transocean Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RIG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

