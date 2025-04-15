Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

