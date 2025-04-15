Advisory Services Network LLC Has $692,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,245 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,984,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $955,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

