Advisory Services Network LLC Has $773,000 Stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,239,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

