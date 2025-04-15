Advisory Services Network LLC Has $867,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 277.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 121.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $723.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.