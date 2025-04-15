Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $760,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $1,953,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

