Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1,098.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 429,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 358,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the period.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

