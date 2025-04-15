Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.