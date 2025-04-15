Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.24.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

