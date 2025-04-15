Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after buying an additional 230,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after purchasing an additional 939,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 6,007 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $179,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,183.68. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,397 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

