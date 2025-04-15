Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,908 shares during the quarter. Spyre Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.6% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.