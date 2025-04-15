Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,972,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma accounts for 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Inozyme Pharma worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

INZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

