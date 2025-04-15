Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $149,991.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,098.24. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,600. The trade was a 71.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,684,739 shares of company stock valued at $326,958,651. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

