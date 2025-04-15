Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $39,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after buying an additional 749,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

