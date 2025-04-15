AGP Franklin LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $467.89 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

